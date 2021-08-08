BBNaija: Maria is a bully, says Jackie B

Jackie B, a housemate of Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) season 6, says Maria, her colleague in the ‘Shine Ya Eye’ house, is a bully.

Speaking with Biggie, the mother of one said she’s been avoiding her from the onset because she had observed that Maria will be a problem with her “loudmouth”.

The interior designer and wedding planner had on Thursday expressed disgust at a comment made by Maria during the fashion show organized by housemates, where she called her a “hoe”.

“I have been avoiding her since I came into this house because I knew from the start that she was going to be a problem. I could tell she has a very loud mouth and she talks a lot of nonsense,” she said.

“One thing I don’t like are bullies. I feel like she’s a bully. I have heard her speak to Yerins and apparently, she called Beatrice names as well.

And she just comes off as a bully and I didn’t like that. I can never stand and watch people bully another person.”

Explaining the cause of the disagreement during her diary session, Jackie B said Maria insulted her because she laughed when Angel was ranting in the garden.

She added that the 29-year-old realtor accused her of forming cliques and gossiping about her. “Angel who is my friend was upset about what happened between herself and Maria and some other people, and I was there laughing because she was saying a lot of beautiful things.

So next thing Maria came to me and said I was laughing at her, and talked about me forming cliques and gossiping about her,” she said.

“First of all I wasn’t involved in whatever that was going on because it wasn’t my business. But my friend was the one reacting, so I would listen.

“Maria came at me and started calling me names and insulting me and I obviously gave it back to her, as much as I tried to avoid arguments. I’m not going to lie, I was this close to completely losing it but I had to remind myself where I am. I just didn’t like the fact that she brought my son into it. I’ll probably not forgive her for this.”

Like this: Like Loading...