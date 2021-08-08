Body & Soul

BBNaija: Maria is a bully, says Jackie B

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

Jackie B, a housemate of Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) season 6, says Maria, her colleague in the ‘Shine Ya Eye’ house, is a bully.

 

Speaking with Biggie, the mother of one said she’s been avoiding her from the onset because she had observed that Maria will be a problem with her “loudmouth”.

 

The interior designer and wedding planner had on Thursday expressed disgust at a comment made by Maria during the fashion show organized by housemates, where she called her a “hoe”.

 

“I have been avoiding her since I came into this house because I knew from the start that she was going to be a problem. I could tell she has a very loud mouth and she talks a lot of nonsense,” she said.

“One thing I don’t like are bullies. I feel like she’s a bully. I have heard her speak to Yerins and apparently, she called Beatrice names as well.

And she just comes off as a bully and I didn’t like that. I can never stand and watch people bully another person.”

Explaining the cause of the disagreement during her diary session, Jackie B said Maria insulted her because she laughed when Angel was ranting in the garden.

 

She added that the 29-year-old realtor accused her of forming cliques and gossiping about her. “Angel who is my friend was upset about what happened between herself and Maria and some other people, and I was there laughing because she was saying a lot of beautiful things.

So next thing Maria came to me and said I was laughing at her, and talked about me forming cliques and gossiping about her,” she said.

“First of all I wasn’t involved in whatever that was going on because it wasn’t my business. But my friend was the one reacting, so I would listen.

“Maria came at me and started calling me names and insulting me and I obviously gave it back to her, as much as I tried to avoid arguments. I’m not going to lie, I was this close to completely losing it but I had to remind myself where I am. I just didn’t like the fact that she brought my son into it. I’ll probably not forgive her for this.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Body & Soul

Yanju George’s journey of a humble beginning to business executive

Posted on Author interview with Ifeoma Ononye,

Yanju George is the CEO of IBIC holdings with a magic touch in transforming buildings into master piece. In a lavish party with influential socialites in Lekki, Lagos, he and his team unveiled The George Residence, a short let he calls a home away from home. In this interview with Ifeoma Ononye, George, who is […]
Body & Soul

Abah Folawiyo slows down

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Usual saying that there is time and season for everything aptly captures present situation of Patron of Fashion Design Association, FADAN, Abah Folawiyo, as the doyen of the social circle has in recent times not lived up to her penchant for social gathering.   At the age of 80, it is expected that nature will […]
Body & Soul

Pop of colour braids: Worlds most trendy hairstyle

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Braids are popping all the fun colours of the rainbow and this is the biggest trendy hairstyle in the world. Everywhere around the world, there is always a fashion forward girl or lady showing off their favorite colour in their new hairdo.   These colourful braids are ladies’ best friend because its a chic hairstyle […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica