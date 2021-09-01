Arts & Entertainments

#BBNaija: Maria isn’t out – Pere

…as Jackie B emerges Head of House

After the overwhelming Sunday eviction where three housemates where evicted with the most suprising being Maria, which shocked viewers and housemates.

At midnight on Tuesday, Pere held a a discusssion with Micheal, a fellow housemate, about the Sunday Eviction Live Show, where he told him about his suspicion that new housemates would be brought into the house, and also pointed out that he didn’t think Maria’s eviction was real believing that she could still be brought back.

Micheal replied: ”Hmm probably. You know say this na shine ya eye season anything can happen, did you notice Ebuka wasn’t holding an evelope when he was calling names of the housemates.

Pere: “No, no there was he held it down a bit.”

Micheal: “But you notice when he (Ebuka) got a call from Big Brother then he stopped went out and came back.”

Pere: “Yeah yeah yeah I noticed it, I really suspect that because after that call he just left for so long and later came back and evicted her, I’m suspecting that call. Maria might not be out, she might come back!”

The conversation continued with Liquorose, Cross, Emmanuel and Micheal in the room when Pere continued:

”I still think  that Maria’s eviction wasn’t real.

”Big Brother wants to mess with us, they might bring Maria back.

”Honestly I feel Maria was strong and smart and someone Big Brother could use.”

Liquorse said she hopes she isn’t and doesn’t plan to over think it.

“Its what you least expect that will happen,” she said.

Meanwhile, Jackie Ba, has emerged as the Head of House (HoH) with Jaypaul as her deputy.

They emerged after the duo finished the HoH challenge in the shortest time.

According to the twist earlier introduced for the week, the male and female housemates who finish the challenge at the shortest time would become the Heads of House.

Jackie B finished in 1:09 while Jaypaul clocked 1:12.

As part of the twist, all the other 15 housemates are up for possible eviction this week and need the votes of fans to keep them in the house.

