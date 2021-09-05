Arts & Entertainments

#BBNaija: Michael, Peace, Liquorose emerge winners of Pepsi Challenge

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Adeniyi Oluwalonimi

On Friday the usual Friday Task was with brand Pepsi, where Housemates were asked to perform a chosen Nigerian artist’s music.
Housemates were split into teams to perform in the arena, Teams 1 to 4.

Team Three, which was made up of Cross, Angel and Saskay, emerged winners in the Pepsi group challenge with each Housemate winning N500,000 each and a paid VVIP trip to any African festival in Dubai.

In the Individual Category, Liqourose was announced by Big Brother as the second runner up thus winning N1 million and an all-expenses-paid trip to any African festival in Dubai and a year’s supply of Pepsi.

Peace was announced as another winner in this category which fetched her N1.5 million and an all-expenses-paid trip and VVip ticket to any African Festival in Dubai and a year’s supply of Pepsi.

For Micheal, who won the category, his prize was N2.5 million and an all-expenses-paid trip and VVIP ticket to any African festival in Dubai and one year’s supply of Pepsi.

Reporter

