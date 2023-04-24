BBNaija: Miracle Rejoices After Passing Flight Instructor Exam

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Season 3 winner, Miracle Ikechukwu Igbokwe popularly known as Miracle has finally finished his Flight Instructor examination.

The 28-year-old reality star turn pilot has taken to his Instagram page to share the good news minutes ago as he rejoiced over his new success.

Miracle shared a screenshot of his test report, as he came out with flying colours at his Flight Instructor Instrument Airplane exam.

Expressing joy, he stated that he can finally play GTA in peace

He wrote, “I can now go and play GTA in peace!”.