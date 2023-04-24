2023 Elections

BBNaija: Miracle Rejoices After Passing Flight Instructor Exam

Posted on Author Pandora peaceman Comment(0)

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Season 3 winner, Miracle Ikechukwu Igbokwe popularly known as Miracle has finally finished his Flight Instructor examination.

The 28-year-old reality star turn pilot has taken to his Instagram page to share the good news minutes ago as he rejoiced over his new success.

Miracle shared a screenshot of his test report, as he came out with flying colours at his Flight Instructor Instrument Airplane exam.

Expressing joy, he stated that he can finally play GTA in peace

He wrote, “I can now go and play GTA in peace!”.

Pandora Peaceman

Related Articles
2023 Elections News

#LagosDecides2023: INEC Officials Arrives Ile Oba Units In Ikorodu

Posted on Author Charles

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) officials have arrived at the Ile Oba Unit 029, in the Ikorodu Local Government Area of Lagos State. New Telegraph reports that the electoral umpire officials got to the polling unit at exactly 8.22 am The officials said they have everything ready for a hitch-free election as the Bimodal […]
2023 Elections Politics

Senate Presidency: Group Makes Case For South-South Zone

Posted on Author Onwuka Nzeshi

…Canvasses ethnic, religious, and regional balancing As the race for the leadership of the 10th National Assembly gathers momentum, the Coalition for Good Governance. and Economic Justice in Africa, has made a strong case for the South South geopolitical zone to produce the next President of the Senate to ensure fairness, equity and regional balance […]
2023 Elections News

Don’t Set Nigeria On Fire Because Your Candidate Is Losing, Group Tells Obasanjo

Posted on Author Patrick Okohue

…calls for continuous collation of votes, respect for the election outcome A youth group, Youths for Stable Democracy (YSD) has accused former President Olusegun Obasanjo of an insidious attempt to subvert the outcome of the 2023 presidential elections over fears that his preferred candidate and ‘puppet’, Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP), is certain […]

Leave a Comment