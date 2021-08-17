BBNaija: Multichoice reveals real reason Kayvee withdrew from reality show

Edwin Usoboh

Kayvee, one of the housemates of the Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) season six, has withdrawn from the reality show due to health issues.

The 27-year-old photographer, who had recently entered the house alongside Michael, JMK, and Queen, left the show on Monday after rounds of erratic and strange behaviour.

In a statement, Multichoice Nigeria, the organisers of the show, said Kayvee has to leave the show to take care of his health.

“Kayvee, one of the Housemates in the Big Brother Naija Shine Ya Eye Season, has been exited from the House on medical grounds,” Multichoice wrote on its website.

“Prior to this, he had a consultation with Big Brother and the on-site medical team, where it was decided that he had to leave the house for a more thorough medical investigation.

“MultiChoice and the show producers, are committed to ensuring the safety and wellbeing of all housemates in the Big Brother house at all times.”

