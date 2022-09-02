BBNaija: My eviction came as a shock, says Amaka

Amaka, the former Big Brother Nigeria (BBNaija) ‘Level Up’ Housemate, says she wasn’t expecting an instant eviction from the show. The reality TV star was evicted from the BBNaija house in a surprising nomination twist on Monday. In a post-show interview, Amaka said she was expecting to be nominated for eviction but did not see the eviction coming “instantly”.

“I have just been nominated from the BBNaija season seven house, I never expected it. I know I was going to be up this week but I was not expecting an instant eviction,” she said. Amaka also opened up about her relationship with Giddyfia.

She said she does not see the relationship working out after the show because she feels Giddyfia is “unreal”. “Regarding my relationship with Giddyfia, I don’t think he is going to have any chance outside the house because I don’t resonate with unreal people,” she said. “I never saw him as a real one so I don’t want to associate myself with that.” The winner of this year’s edition of the BBNaija reality show will go home with a grand prize of N100 million. This will be the highest-ever grand prize since the inception of BBNaija.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...