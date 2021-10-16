BBNaija: My mother sent me in with many rules – Jackie

Former BBNaija Season 6 housemate, Jackie Bent, has said despite the high level of trust and confidence her mother has on her, she left for the show with a set of rules. A section of Nigerians have queried why Grace Bent, a former Senator representing Adamawa South Federal Constituency, would allow her daughter feature in the Big Brother Naija series, criticised for its high level of uncensored consistent acts of immorality perpetrated by a good number of participants referred to as housemates.

Briefing the press on Friday in Abuja to herald a lineup of activities to celebrate her home coming, Jackie who revealed the massive support from her family especially her mother, insists that despite the ugly aspects of the show, it provided her with an opportunity to grow her brand of interior/fashion designing as well as event/ wedding planning to a greater level.

She said: “My mum supported me 100 percent because she knows me, believes in her daughter, she trusts me and is more confident in who I am so she had no doubt I would go in there and not disappoint her. Jackie, who said her seven weeks stay in the House before eviction was divinely destined, added that she has no regrets; however she said she has no plans of going back to the show as a house mate.

