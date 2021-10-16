News

BBNaija: My mother sent me in with many rules – Jackie

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa Comment(0)

Former BBNaija Season 6 housemate, Jackie Bent, has said despite the high level of trust and confidence her mother has on her, she left for the show with a set of rules. A section of Nigerians have queried why Grace Bent, a former Senator representing Adamawa South Federal Constituency, would allow her daughter feature in the Big Brother Naija series, criticised for its high level of uncensored consistent acts of immorality perpetrated by a good number of participants referred to as housemates.

Briefing the press on Friday in Abuja to herald a lineup of activities to celebrate her home coming, Jackie who revealed the massive support from her family especially her mother, insists that despite the ugly aspects of the show, it provided her with an opportunity to grow her brand of interior/fashion designing as well as event/ wedding planning to a greater level.

She said: “My mum supported me 100 percent because she knows me, believes in her daughter, she trusts me and is more confident in who I am so she had no doubt I would go in there and not disappoint her. Jackie, who said her seven weeks stay in the House before eviction was divinely destined, added that she has no regrets; however she said she has no plans of going back to the show as a house mate.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

A’IBOM GOVT TO COMPLETE MRO FACILITY FEBRUARY, 2022

Posted on Author Our Reporters

…AS AVIATION MINISTER, NIGERIANS SCORE AKWA IBOM HIGH ON IBOM AIR, AIRPORT Several Nigerians have again scored the Akwa Ibom State owned Airline, Ibom Air, high in safety, reliability, discipline and performance. The latest trend of commendations came after the Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika took to his personal Twitter handle to announce his satisfaction […]
News Top Stories

IGR: NASS to halt aviation agencies’ 25% remittance to FG

Posted on Author Wole Shadare

The National Assembly is looking at how it will navigate the pleas from agencies like Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) and others to be allowed not to pay the required 25 per cent internally generated revenue (IGR) into Federal Government coffers.   Chairman, Senate Committee on Aviation, Smart Adeyemi, stated that the remittance of […]
News

Boko Haram attacks Diffa City in Niger Republic

Posted on Author Reporter

  Fierce fighting erupted Friday between army troops and Boko Haram jihadists in Diffa, southeastern Niger, local authorities said, without providing details on casualties. Boko Haram elements attacked Diffa, which is close to the border with Nigeria, from the south around 3:00-4:00 pm (1400-1500 GMT), a senior local official told AFP. “Security and Defence forces […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica