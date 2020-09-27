Arts & Entertainments

BBNaija: Nengi breaks down in tears after Ozo ignores her

Brother Naija, BBNaij finalist Nengi on Sunday morning broke down in tears.
It all started after the Saturday night party ended.
Speaking to Laycon in tears, Nenge said Ozo ignored her at the party.
“Almost everybody ignored me even people I thought were my friends.
“Imagine Ozo too ignored me,” Nengi sobs.
“Our friendship is over when I get outside the house.”
It is not certain why Ozo ignored Nengi but his actions may be related to the backlash he received over his advances towards Nengi while in the house.
Laycon, who was consoling her, advised her to be proud of herself and not to be bothered about that.
“You should be proud of yourself, you’re a finalist.
“You came here because of yourself and not anyone, so cheer up.”
The finale Saturday night party was attended by all ex-housemates, except Erica.

