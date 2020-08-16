Arts & Entertainments

BBNaija: Nengi confirms butt enhancement surgery

Posted on Author Reporter Comments Off on BBNaija: Nengi confirms butt enhancement surgery

 

Big Brother Naija 2020 housemate, Nengi, has revealed that she underwent a liposuction procedure to fix her body.
She revealed this while talking to fellow housemate, Ozo, and also added that she regrets not blogging about her experience.
She also said: “When I tell people I have had liposuction, they always said I should not be talking about it. The way I look at it there is nothing there at all.
“If I ever had a procedure again I will blog about it. I even regret not putting it in a blog like the white girls do ’cause’ I had a bombass experience and it came out really nice.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Arts & Entertainments

NANTAP releases post-lockdown guidelines for artistes, production companies

Posted on Author Tony Okuyeme

The National Association of Nigerian Theatre Arts Practitioners (NANTAP) has released post-lockdown guidelines for artistes, production companies.   The association in a statement signed by its president, Mr. Israel Eboh, fta, stated that the aim of the guidelines is to ensure that a safety net that allow artistes and production companies to return to work […]
Arts & Entertainments

Lagos demands 5% tax on ‘all audio and visual contents’

Posted on Author YUSUFF ADEBAYO

The Lagos State Film and Video Censors Board (LSFVCB) has issued a 30-day notice on content producers in Nigeria to duly register their contents with the body. The board Executive Secretary, Mr Bamidele Balogun, gave the notice while unveiling a platform by the Performing Musicians Employers Association (PMAN) and Lafrique Promedia, to track and generate […]
Arts & Entertainments

Ric Hassani to create original music for David Oyelowo, Oprah Winfrey’s film

Posted on Author YUSUFF ADEBAYO

Nigerian singer, Ric Hassani announced recently that he would be providing original soundtrack for American actor of Nigerian descent, David Oyelowo’s directorial debut, ‘The Water Man.’ The Oprah Winfrey- produced movie, which is currently in post-production was exclusively teased on People Magazine with pictures. This comes about a year after Hassani sold out a show […]

%d bloggers like this: