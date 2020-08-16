BBNaija: Nengi confirms butt enhancement surgery

Big Brother Naija 2020 housemate, Nengi, has revealed that she underwent a liposuction procedure to fix her body.

She revealed this while talking to fellow housemate, Ozo, and also added that she regrets not blogging about her experience.

She also said: “When I tell people I have had liposuction, they always said I should not be talking about it. The way I look at it there is nothing there at all.

“If I ever had a procedure again I will blog about it. I even regret not putting it in a blog like the white girls do ’cause’ I had a bombass experience and it came out really nice.”

