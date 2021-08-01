BBNaija: Nudity as a selling point

When MultiChoice Nigeria, announced the return of Africa’s biggest reality television show, Big Brother Nigeria season 6 last week, many Nigerians expressed reservations.

This is not because they didn’t like the show which yearly turns the star winners into instant millionaires, but principally, because they didn’t want to be associated with the worrisome level of perceived ‘immorality’ and ‘unthinkable things’ that have become the stock in trade of Africa’s biggest reality show.

BBNaija was conceived in 2006, as a platform to promote the Nigerian brand as well as the rising dominance of the country’s entertainers on the entertainment scene in Africa.

As the theme suggests, ‘Shine Ya Eye’, the ongoing BBNaija is punctuated with immorality and youthful exuberance, like in previous editions, discordant tunes have since continued to trail the show.

Seeing that former housemates and winners did not cling to fame because they showed ‘high moral value’ in the house, new participants, especially the ladies believe that nudity is the ace ingredient to fast track their way to fame.

Hence, the show has become like a battle ground of whose nudity would get the desired attention that worth its weight in gold.

During the introduction of female housemates on Sunday, the first female housemate Angel seem to have experienced the awful introduction of her life following how fans bullied her over her fallen heroes.

Angel who is from Akwa Ibom is a model and social media influencer who got Nigerians anticipating, was fully energised to have been opportune to be named one of the housemates.

However, it all skidded negatively following how the plunging in Neckline of her dress exposed her boobs that have f a l l e n apart. Nigerians couldn’t hold their nerves, and took to their so- c i a l media platforms to express their anger on the level of skin exposure the ladies diaplay.

Some of the comments that made the rounds were as follows, @Noah wrote; Fallen Heroes @DrOlufunmilayo wrote; ‘Every wall of Jericho in ya life, shall fall like Angel breast’ @Ekuweme wrote; ‘omoo Angel breast has fall o’

Meanwhile, Nollywood actress, Nkechi Blessing has come out to slam those who criticize Big Brother Naija housemate, Angel over her saggy boobs.

The actress made the notice on her Instagram account saying; “I understand if a man shames a woman for having fallen breast, But Aunty Even you? Come on, we can really do better than making a woman feel less of herself, unlike some other people that can’t stand trolling and insults.

They tend to fall into depression and harm themselves, But you see me? If dem born your father well come and abuse me on my page. I will send you back home.

We need to be the change we seek, by spreading more love than hate. Love and light She then added; “Displaying her boobs without a bra: As long as Your partner is Enjoying it and not complaining, Aunty rock your breast in peace, You get the point now.”

Nudity display like that of Angel is not the first in BBNaija show. It has become like a norm as Mercy Eke, the winner of BBNaija season 4 also suffered from a Wardrobe malfunction as she shamelessly flaunted her breast nipples and ass on national television.

Partying to the Saturday night party vibes, Mercy struck everyone by surprise by brutally pinning Ike to the wall and attacking him with a French kiss.

Also, Ex-housemate and second runner up in Big Brother Naija season 2, Tokunbo Idowu, also known as TBoss has disclosed why she bared her breast while on the show. Responding to question by Beat FM presenter on why she exposed her breast, TBoss said, “The Big Brother house was a place where I was myself. At home I don’t shower with my clothes on.”

She noted that stripping naked had become normal to her because, “Usually, in my house, I just walk around naked.”

The 10-week long reality TV show will follow the lives of strangers as they interact and compete with each other to win the grand prize of N90million worth of prizes, which is the biggest in reality TV show reward on the continent.

This makes it the highest grand prize a winner of the reality show will be receiving since the BBNaija debuted in 2006. Though it has long been ascertained that contestants who sign up for the show are not saints but the conservative part of the public is concerned if nudity and immortality the only prize to win a seat in the entertainment world.

