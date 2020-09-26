BBNAIJA: Ogun youths drum support for Laycon

Youths in Ogun State yesterday staged a walk in Abeokuta, the State capital to drum support for the Big Brother Naija housemate, Olamilekan Agbeleshe (aka Laycon). The Youths, under the aegis Nigeria Youth Congress (NYC), Ogun State chapter in colorful customised T-shirts went round major streets and markets of Abeokuta, giving out free recharge cards to people to vote for Laycon. Laycon, an indigene of Ogun State from Odeda Local Government Area of the state is one of the five finalists contesting for the N85million prize. The youths staged the walk under the banner hashtag “Ogun Youths Walk For Laycon”.

Speaking to journalists during the walk, the Chairman of NYC, Comrade Afolabi Oluwaseyi expressed their confidence in Laycon, saying that he has represented the Yoruba race well. Oluwaseyi hinted that Laycon is not just an ordinary person in BBNaija house but an intelligent, team player, full of talents among the other housemates.

Like this: Like Loading...