News

BBNAIJA: Ogun youths drum support for Laycon

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran Comment(0)

Youths in Ogun State yesterday staged a walk in Abeokuta, the State capital to drum support for the Big Brother Naija housemate, Olamilekan Agbeleshe (aka Laycon). The Youths, under the aegis Nigeria Youth Congress (NYC), Ogun State chapter in colorful customised T-shirts went round major streets and markets of Abeokuta, giving out free recharge cards to people to vote for Laycon. Laycon, an indigene of Ogun State from Odeda Local Government Area of the state is one of the five finalists contesting for the N85million prize. The youths staged the walk under the banner hashtag “Ogun Youths Walk For Laycon”.

Speaking to journalists during the walk, the Chairman of NYC, Comrade Afolabi Oluwaseyi expressed their confidence in Laycon, saying that he has represented the Yoruba race well. Oluwaseyi hinted that Laycon is not just an ordinary person in BBNaija house but an intelligent, team player, full of talents among the other housemates.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

My greatest achievement is service to nation, mankind- CBN spokesperson

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa

The Director of Corporate Communications, Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Mr. Isaac Okorafor, yesterday said the greatest fulfilment a man can aspire to, was service to nation and ordinary people that lacked opportunities. Okorafor, who will be retiring from the CBN on October 1, on clocking the 60-year mandatory retirement age, described pubic office as […]
News

George Floyd’s murder suspect, Derek Chauvin, charged with tax evasion

Posted on Author Reporter

    The former Minneapolis police officer accused of murdering African-American man George Floyd has been charged with multiple felony counts of tax evasion. Derek Chauvin and his wife are accused of failing to report income from various jobs, and allegedly owe nearly $38,000 (£30,000) to Minnesota State, reports the BBC. The officer was filmed […]
News

Bauchi State as model of unity in diversity

Posted on Author Abdulrahman Yakubu

When Bauchi State is mentioned in any contemporary discussion, what immediately takes centrestage is the recent defection of Hon. Yakubu Dogara, former Speaker of the House of Representatives, from the Peoples Democracy Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC).   While the broader implication of Dogara’s exit could take some time to emerge, what […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: