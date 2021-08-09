BBNaija: Pere is the Head of House for this week

Pere Egbi on Monday emerged the Head of House of Big Brother Naija, Season 6, (Shine Ya eye), for the third week.

This was announced by Biggie after the Head of House challenge designed by the organisers was completed.

Pere takes over from Boma Akpore, who served the house in the second week as he had been made immune from the nomination process for possible evictions.

Recall, on Sunday, Yerins, Niyi, and Beatrice became the first set of housemates to be evicted from the first eviction show this season. While the organisers threw up a surprise by ushering four new housemates identified as Michael, Kayvee, JMK, and Queen into the Big Brother house.

Meanwhile, during the HoH task on Monday the newly introduced housemates were not allowed to participate, automatically making them safe from possible eviction this week.

The 6th edition of the reality television show commenced July 24, 2021 with 22 housemates participating and it’s expected to run for 72 days.

A grand prize of N90 million, which is the highest in the show’s history, will be handed out to the ultimate winner.

The sum of N30 million will be the cash prize while N60 million will cover travel and other gifts.

Housemates are expected to entertain fans of the show while engaging themselves in a fierce tussle for the star prize.

Like this: Like Loading...