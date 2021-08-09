Arts & Entertainments

BBNaija: Pere is the Head of House for this week

Posted on Author Edwin Usoboh Comment(0)

Pere Egbi on Monday emerged the Head of House of Big Brother Naija, Season 6, (Shine Ya eye), for the third week.

This was announced by Biggie after the Head of House challenge designed by the organisers was completed.

Pere takes over from Boma Akpore, who served the house in the second week as he had been made immune from the nomination process for possible evictions.

Recall, on Sunday, Yerins, Niyi, and Beatrice became the first set of housemates to be evicted from the first eviction show this season. While the organisers threw up a surprise by ushering four new housemates identified as Michael, Kayvee, JMK, and Queen into the Big Brother house.

Meanwhile, during the HoH task on Monday the newly introduced housemates were not allowed to participate, automatically making them safe from possible eviction this week.

The 6th edition of the reality television show commenced July 24, 2021 with 22 housemates participating and it’s expected to run for 72 days.

A grand prize of N90 million, which is the highest in the show’s history, will be handed out to the ultimate winner.

The sum of N30 million will be the cash prize while N60 million will cover travel and other gifts.

Housemates are expected to entertain fans of the show while engaging themselves in a fierce tussle for the star prize.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Arts & Entertainments

Mission: Impossible 7 filming resumes

Posted on Author Reporter

  Mission: Impossible 7 has started filming again after seven months on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic. Director Christopher McQuarrie announced the shoot on Instagram, sharing a photo from the set along with the message: “Action… #MI7 Day 1” It showed snow-topped mountains and a hazy sky with an imposing ramp built on scaffolding […]
Arts & Entertainments

Good night, Bola Kujore: An extraordinary artiste

Posted on Author Patrick-Jude Oteh

It was on Saturday, December 5th that we all gathered on Zoom to celebrate someone who in our estimation did not even know he is a legend. It was to celebrate his 60th birthday. For me considering that this is someone I had known for over three decades, it was the first time I knew […]
Arts & Entertainments

Former Glee star, Naya Rivera, presumed dead

Posted on Author Reporter

*Police say body may never be found Former Glee star Naya Rivera is presumed dead after emergency teams said the effort to find her has now been classed as a “search and recovery operation”. The actress was reported missing on Wednesday after disappearing during a boating trip on Lake Piru in California with her four-year-old son Josey […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica