BBNaija: Pharmsavi came into my life at the wrong time, says Diana

Diana Edobor, the recently evicted Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Season Seven housemate, says she “likes” Pharmsavi. The 33-year-old reality star was evicted from the show alongside Deji and Giddyfia last Sunday. In a post-show interview with Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, Diana said despite the fact that Pharmsavi is “so sweet, he came into my life at the wrong time”. “I really like Pharmsavi, like he is so sweet. The only issue is that I think he came into my life at the wrong time when all that drama was going on,” she said. “I feel so bad especially every time when he would ask me ‘Is there anything going on with Giddyfia?’ and I would say no. Then five minutes later, he’s seeing me in an argument in the garden. “I want to apologize to him, Pharmsavi I am so sorry for everything and I’m looking forward to meeting you to liaise with you more because I really like you.”
