BBNaija: Pharmsavi came into my life at the wrong time, says Diana

Posted on Author Edwin Usoboh

Diana Edobor, the recently evicted Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Season Seven housemate, says she “likes” Pharmsavi. The 33-year-old reality star was evicted from the show alongside Deji and Giddyfia last Sunday. In a post-show interview with Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, Diana said despite the fact that Pharmsavi is “so sweet, he came into my life at the wrong time”. “I really like Pharmsavi, like he is so sweet. The only issue is that I think he came into my life at the wrong time when all that drama was going on,” she said. “I feel so bad especially every time when he would ask me ‘Is there anything going on with Giddyfia?’ and I would say no. Then five minutes later, he’s seeing me in an argument in the garden. “I want to apologize to him, Pharmsavi I am so sorry for everything and I’m looking forward to meeting you to liaise with you more because I really like you.”

 

Nigerian Idol Season 6: Seyi Shay, DJ Sose, Obi Asika unveiled as Judges

Posted on Author EDWIN USOBOH

Seyi Shay, DJ Sose and Obi Asika have been announced at the host and judges for the new season of the Nigerian Idol. Multichoice Nigeria made the announcement after the company had earlier announced the return of the fan favorite reality show after a five years break. Proceeding with plans for season 6 of the […]
Tragedy as Nollywood actor, Yusuf Satia, passes away

Posted on Author Yusuff Adebayo

Yoruba Nollywood actor, Yusuf Satia has passed away. The movie star’s death was announced by his colleague, Kunle Afod via his Instagram page on Wednesday, July 22, 2020. He wrote: “So sad to hear this…RIP. Yusuf Satia is gone…Tried so much to see you this year and celebrate you but it was aborted. Continue to […]
Ukraine wins Eurovision, UK comes second

Posted on Author Reporter

  Ukraine’s Kalush Orchestra have won the Eurovision Song Contest, in a symbolic show of public support following the country’s invasion by Russia. The rap-folk band, who were given special permission to leave the war-torn country, soared to first place with 631 points, reports the BBC. They ended their performance in Turin with a plea: […]

