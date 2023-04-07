BBNaija: Phyna Breaks Silence, Says Groovy And I Never Dated

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) season 7 winner, Phyna has revealed that she and Groovy never dated during the reality show.

Phyna who spoke in an interview with Media Personality, Toke Makinwa for her podcast Toke Moments said they are just both playing a game and the game is over already.

The BBnaija star revelation is coming after fellow housemate, Groovy reacted to Phyna’s comment who had dropped a bombshell about their relationship.

Recall that Phyna had left many talking after she dropped a bombshell on her relationship status with Groovy.

According to her, they were only playing games and the game is over since there was already a new show which just ended.

“We didn’t break up. We were never dating. We were playing a game. The game is over, there is a new show”.

Reacting to Phyna’s speculation, Groovy shared a meme of Osita Ihema with a ‘dangerous’ side-eye.

In another post, he shared two laughing emojis.

However her ex-lover didn’t direct his posts to anyone, many believe that he was referring to Phyna.

Phyna the clap back Queen, took to her Snapchat page where she threw shots at Groovy.

She stated that the deaf can now hear and the dumb can now speak.

“Mad oohhh, the deaf can now hear and the dumb can now talk”.

