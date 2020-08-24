BBNaija: Praise evicted from Big Brother Naija house

Praise became the latest housemate to be evicted from the Big Brother Naija Lockdown House when he was sent home on Sunday night.

This came hours after Big Brother gave Erica, Ozo, Kiddwaya and Tolanibaj warning strikes for infringing on house rules.

Praise, Vee, TrikyTee and Wathoni were the four housemates with the least votes last week.

Meanwhile, Wathoni, Vee, and TrikyTee were saved by other housemates.

Speaking on his relationship with evicted housemate Ka3na, Praise said they had an understanding of what they shared in the house.

