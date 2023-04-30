Arts & Entertainments

BBNaija: Reactions As Saskay Got Married Months After Engagement

Ex-Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) season 7 housemate, Tsakute Ladi Jonah, also known as Saskay has shared a video of herself dazzling in a wedding outfit months after showing off her engagement ring.

The video of the ebony beauty which emerged on social media has thrown netizens in awe as fans and colleagues keep talking about how beautiful and dashing she looks in her wedding gown.

Her colleagues such as Nini, Jackie B, Allynson, Elozonam, and other celebrities like Sandra Essien, Taymesan, Timi Dakolo, reacted beautifully to the video on her timeline.

Taking to her official Instagram page, the BBNaija star wrote: FaceTime your partner this morning o, e get why.

Na, the update be that!

