BBNaija reality show, contributing to creativity in Nigeria’s Fashion Industry

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) is arguably Africa’s biggest reality TV show, data revealed that the BBNaija eviction show on Sunday, August 9, 2020, had 1.6 billion audience impressions, with over 380,000 posts from audiences across the African continent.

Since the show’s inception in 2006 and its relaunch in 2017 after a long hiatus, BBNaija has significantly elevated participants’ careers across different entertainment and creative industries, which has contributed to Nigeria’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP), currently worth 45.3 trillion Naira.

According to John Ugbe, CEO of MultiChoice Nigeria, organisers of BBNaija, “during the lockdown edition, Big Brother Naija Season 5, we spent over 3.5 billion Naira. That’s money that goes into the economy.”

One of the sectors BBNaija has massively contributed to is Nigeria’s fashion industry. It has redefined the sector’s business model. Its host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, perpetually cuts a dash, ensuring that millions of viewers who watch the BBNaija show are influenced by his elegant outfits.

The compère extraordinaire no doubt influences new fashion trends and motivates several Nigerian youths to patronise local fashion stylists. A BBNaija report by Plaqad in 2021 shows that over 34% of viewers concede that Big Brother Naija has helped them record new business ideas and revenues, pushing the frontiers of Nigeria’s fashion industry which is valued at $4.7 billion, according to Euromonitor.

In the first-ever Big Brother Naija documentary, ‘BBNaija: The Fame, the Fans, the Frenzy’ which premiered at the ninth edition of the Nigerian Entertainment Conference (NECLive9) on Friday, April 29, 2022, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu said: “BBNaija gives you the platform to show the world what you’ve got.” Ebuka, who emerged as the 8th runnerup, was a BBNaija housemate in 2006.

However, by hosting the show’s grand opening nights since 2017, Ebuka showcases to the world his uncanny fashion taste through his appearance in elegant tuxedos and creative traditional outfits mostly styled by the prestigious, Leeds-based, Savile Row Academy-trained designer, Mai Atafo.

For his first appearance as the host of the show in BBNaija season 2-themed ‘See Gobe’, Ebuka rocked an elegant navy blue tuxedo and isiegu meets agbada traditional wear. For the next season themed ‘Double Wahala’, he went on to make an even bolder fashion statement in a pink tuxedo, paired with black trousers. He then represented the Nigerian cultural heritage as he stunned in a three-piece agbada.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...