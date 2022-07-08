BBNaija records over 40,000 auditions’ entries

…5 things to know about BBNaija Season 7

Multichoice Nigeria unveiled the elements that will make up this year’s Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality TV show during the week. The announcement whetted the appetite of die-hard fans of the TV show which rolls into its seventh season in style. At the media briefing to unveil the seventh season of the reality show, Executive Head, Content and West Africa Channels at MultiChoice Nigeria, Dr Busola Tejumola, revealed that MultiChoice recorded over 40,000 audition entries for BBNaija this season. She also said that this season’s incoming housemates will undergo a phycology evaluation before they come into the house. The immediate past season tagged ‘Shine Your Eye’ was won by White Money. The reality star took home the grand prize of N90 million. In 2020, Olamilekan ‘Laycon’ Agbeleshe emerged the winner of the BBNaija season five. Headline sponsor for BBNaija season 7 is Pocket by Piggyvest and associate sponsor is Flutterwave. Here are five things to note about the BBNaija season seven:

N100m grand prize

At the press briefing, the organisers announced that the winner of the show this year will get a grand prize of N100 million. Breaking it further, the organisers said this includes N50 million cash prize with another N50 million worth of prizes from the sponsors. This is the highest grand prize a winner of the reality show will be receiving — since the BBNaija debuted in 2006

Double premiere

The reality show will premiere with two opening ceremonies on July 23 and 24. It will air from 7 pm on DStv channel 198 and GOtv channel 29 with a simulcast on Africa Magic Showcase, Africa Magic Urban, and Africa Magic Family. The show will run for 72 days and end on October 2, 2022. This will be the second time the show will be opening with two premieres; last season was the first.

No SMS voting

The organisers also said there will be no SMS voting for the forthcoming season. They added that fans will now be able to vote for their favourite housemates for free on BBNaija’s official website and mobile app as well as on the MyDStv and My- GOtv apps. On vote spread, Multichoice said fans can access a maximum of 200 votes on mobile and web daily while 2500 votes are available on the apps.

Return of ‘Ninjas’

Since COVID-19 struck, BBNaija has been held based on the constraints put in place to curb the pandemic. The development meant the housemates are shuttered from all human contact possible which forced the exclusion of the in-house guides popularly known as “Ninjas.” However, the organisers assured that the “Ninjas” will be back for the forthcoming season.

Thirty fans to win 1m each

Multichoice announced that 30 fans will win N1 million each in the Fave Lock-In promo exclusive to DStv and GOtv customers.

