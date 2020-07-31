BBNaija: Return my engagement ring, Laycon tells Erica

•Dorathy: My family has told me not to return home

The BBNaija reality show has no doubt become a favourite of many people all over Africa. The show has been described as a social experiment and whoever manages to capture the heart of fans will go home with N85m worth of prizes. The show is getting more interesting as housemates are getting to know more about each other, pairing up as couples while others have had one or two misunderstandings. For housemate Laycon, who is an upcoming rap artiste, he is hardly in the news for bad vibes as he is warming his way into the heart of the others.

Recently, Laycon was spotted jokingly telling Erica that he wants his engagement ring back. The housemates had retired to bed but some were having conversations with each other. In the video, Laycon was seated on a bed while Erica and Kiddwaya were on one bed.

Soon, the rap artiste then faced Erica and demanded that his engagement ring be returned to him. According to him, she has been cheating on him with another housemate in the house. Erica and Kiddwaya are known to be one of the couples in the house and as she defended herself before Laycon, she begged him not to take the ring back. According to her, he already knows that she has a side dude. Laycon argued back, reminding her that she promised to change. His statement made the other housemates in the room burst out in laughter.

As he questioned Erica on the money he gave her, she confessed that she spent them on Kiddwaya, which made Laycon insist that he wants his ring back. Meanwhile, one of the housemates who caught the heart and eyes of a lot of viewers right from the first day was Dorathy.

The young lady’s appearance, as well as her playful and easy-going nature, has endeared many to her. Dorathy who usually has a happy disposition recently broke down in tears during one of her diary sessions as she shared some personal details about her life. She spoke on how God continued to show up for her even when things were really hard. Dora also said that she plays a lot and tries to be happy so as to forget all the things she actually has to cope with. During the diary session, Dorathy also revealed that her family already told her not to return to the house for going on the BBNaija show. She, however, sounded positive and said that God would not shame her.

