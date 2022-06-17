BBNaija Reunion: Angel, Cross speak on failed relationship

Cross and Angel, the 2021 Big Brother Nigeria (BBNaija) housemates, have opened up on why their fledgling relationship in the house crashed after the show. They spoke on Tuesday night during the latest episode of the ‘Shine Ya Eye’ reunion. While in BBNaija house, the duo, tagged ‘Crossgel’ by fans, was very close. Their bond, however, collapsed after the show with the pair said to have unfollowed each other on social media.

The ninth episode of the reunion show began with Ebuka, the host, showing video clips of Cross and Angel flirting with each other. Reacting to the videos, they both agreed to be sexually attracted to each other while on the show. They also acknowledged that they enjoyed each other’s company during their stay in the house.

Angel, however, accused Cross of being a gaslighter and hypocrite”. She claimed Cross did not match the energy and love that she gave him when they left BBNaija’s house. She also said what they had was a “strictly platonic, no strings attached, no friends with benefits relationship.” Angel said she did quite a number of things for Cross after the show but felt he didn’t reciprocate the gesture because he was hiding their friendship. Cross, on the other hand, insisted that he gave his best to Angel, adding that he was always checking up on her. He said Angel “stressed him out”. This, he claimed, affected their friendship.

