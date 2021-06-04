News

BBNaija Reunion to kick off June 17

The BBNaija Reunion for the 2020 edition, Lockdown has been scheduled to kick off on June 17, 2021. A week ago, 1st News reported a week ago that the Reunion for the 5th edition of Big Brother Naija is coming up. Headlined by Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, the Lockdown housemates will be returning for the BBNaija Reunion show slated for June 17, 2021.

Confirming the new show, BBNaija organisers recently shared a teaser of what fans can expect from the reality stars. Recall the 2020 season ended with Laycon emerging winner but not without some bad energy between himself and former housemate, Erica Nlewedim. Hopefully, the Reunion show will see both reality stars finally break the ice. A couple of days ago, Ka3na; a Lockdown participant claimed that she built her house at the age of 22. She made this information known during the early hours of May 28. Ka3na who is also a mother of revealed that by the age of 24, she already completed her 3rd house.

