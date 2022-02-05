Arts & Entertainments

BBNaija, Riona, 7 others top Showmax’s Most Watched List for 2021

Posted on Author MUTIAT LAWORE Comment(0)

African video streaming platform, Showmax, has released its top 10 most watched shows of 2021. According to Showmax, BBNaija, Ghana Jollof, My Flatmates and seven other made the list in Nigeria. These latest viewing statistics demonstrate that Nigerians’ appetite for local content grew immensely in 2021. It came as no surprise that Showmax’s first original comedy series, Ghana Jollof, made it to the overall list of most watched in 2021, seeing as it claimed the top spot for 13 weeks straight after launching in October last year. The comedy series centred on the lives of two friends, Jasper (Funnybone) and Romanus (Akah Nnani), who left Nigeria for Ghana in search of greener pastures. The popular reality TV show, Big Brother Naija, also featured on the list. The sixth season of the show generated a lot of conversations among fans and viewers on social media for the 72 days duration. Also on the slate of most watched in 2021 is the hilarious comedy series, My Flatmates, produced by Basketmouth. Other shows that topped the chart include; A Thousand Way to Break a Cheating Man, BBNaija: The Buzz, I Am Laycon, Night Bus to Lagos, Riona, The Cleaner and Unmarried.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Arts & Entertainments

Nigerian Idol Season 7: IK Osakioduwa returns as host

Posted on Author Our Reporters

After a thrilling ride filled with suspense and humour in the last season, IK Osakioduwa is set to return as a second-time host for Nigerian Idol season 7. He has always given nothing short of savviness, excitement and humour both on-air and now on stage, which is why we have no doubt that the Nigerian […]
Arts & Entertainments

Michael B. Jordan named People magazine’s ‘sexiest man alive’

Posted on Author Reporter

  “Black Panther” actor Michael B. Jordan was named People’s magazine’s ‘sexiest man alive’ on Tuesday, the third Black actor in a row to be given the annual pop culture honor. Jordan, 33, who is single, said the title gave him “a cool feeling.” “It’s a good club to be part of,” he told People […]
Arts & Entertainments

Emmy Madubuko: Footprint of an African gospel music icon

Posted on Author Tony Okuyeme

Call her a gospel icon, and you are, no doubt, stating the obvious. Since 17 years ago when her first album, which was released in the US and was well received, making her a regular festival performer there and internationally before it was even acclaimed in Kenya, Ambassador Emmy Kosgei Madubuko, has built a huge […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica