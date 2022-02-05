BBNaija, Riona, 7 others top Showmax’s Most Watched List for 2021

African video streaming platform, Showmax, has released its top 10 most watched shows of 2021. According to Showmax, BBNaija, Ghana Jollof, My Flatmates and seven other made the list in Nigeria. These latest viewing statistics demonstrate that Nigerians’ appetite for local content grew immensely in 2021. It came as no surprise that Showmax’s first original comedy series, Ghana Jollof, made it to the overall list of most watched in 2021, seeing as it claimed the top spot for 13 weeks straight after launching in October last year. The comedy series centred on the lives of two friends, Jasper (Funnybone) and Romanus (Akah Nnani), who left Nigeria for Ghana in search of greener pastures. The popular reality TV show, Big Brother Naija, also featured on the list. The sixth season of the show generated a lot of conversations among fans and viewers on social media for the 72 days duration. Also on the slate of most watched in 2021 is the hilarious comedy series, My Flatmates, produced by Basketmouth. Other shows that topped the chart include; A Thousand Way to Break a Cheating Man, BBNaija: The Buzz, I Am Laycon, Night Bus to Lagos, Riona, The Cleaner and Unmarried.

