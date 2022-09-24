BBNaija Road to Final: Who leaves Biggies house tomorrow?

Eight housemates of the ongoing television reality show, Big Brother Naija Season 7, have been nominated for possible eviction during the live show tomorrow. The nominated housemates are: Rachel, Groovy, Chizzy, Bella, Sheggz, Hermes, Adekunle and Bryan. Chichi had used her ultimate veto power to save Daniella and Phyna from being nominated for possible eviction. Each of the 10 housemates tried to convince Chichi within 90 seconds, to be saved till the end of the show. The nominated housemates had been warned to desist from open campaign for votes in the course of the show. It is pertinent to note that 11 housemates are currently on the show, with nine housemates bidding for the grand prize with the exception of Rachael and Chizzy who are riders on the show.
