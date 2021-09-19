BBNaija S6: Why I don’t want to get intimate with Pere – Queen

Big Brother Naija Shine Ya Eye housemate, Queen, has revealed that she doesn’t want to get intimate with Pere because of Maria.

She stated this on Saturday, day 56 of the show, while the housemates discussed relationships.

Queen said: “I like Pere. He has energy. I don’t want to ‘knack’ him because of Maria.”

She also stated that if she had entered into the house at the initial stage, she would have gotten Pere to herself.

Whitemoney, however, told her that Maria doesn’t have any hold on Pere because she has a boyfriend outside the house.

He teased: “Why is it because of Maria, did you come to their wedding? You didn’t get the information that Maria said she has someone outside.

“She said it literally. Maria said she has someone serious outside the house. By now, she would have been three months pregnant.”

“How many months have she left the house?” Queen asked, laughing.

“It doesn’t matter,” he replied jokingly, as he also referred to Pere as a ‘free agent’.

Before her shocking eviction on the fifth week of the show, Maria and Pere had been really closed and the latter had always declared feelings for her.

