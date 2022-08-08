BBNaija S7: Reasons behind Beauty’s disqualification

Big Brother Naija Level Up Housemate, Beauty Tukura, commonly known as Beauty has been disqualified from the reality show. The housemate was issued double strikes by Big Brother on Sunday August 7 2022 and thereby disqualified from the show.

Reason why Beauty was disqualified

According to Big Brother, the housemate flouted some house rules during her confrontation with her fellow housemate, Groovy after their Saturday Night party.

Big Brother disclosed that Beauty flung her transmitter while she was challenging Groovy for dancing with Level 1 housemate, Chomzy and she also engaged in violent act as she threw her wig and shade at Groovy.

According to the rules of the reality show, three strikes automatically lead to disqualification from the show. Ergo, owing to the fact that Beauty had already been issued a strike by Big Brother last week, she was automatically disqualified after receiving double strikes today.

What transpired between Beauty and Groovy during night party

Towards the end of the party last night, Beauty dragged Groovy out of the party room as she accused him of breaking their agreement by dancing with a Level One housemate, Chomzy. She said she had given him the permission to dance with any female housemates with the exception of Chomzy but he did not kept to their agreement.

It would be recalled that Beauty had taken offence last week after she saw Groovy with Chomzy. She accused him of having a conversation with her but Groovy denied and said they were only dancing together. The duo later agreed that Groovy is allowed to dance with every other person except Chomzy.

When the night party was almost over, Beauty saw Chomzy’s hands around Groovy’s neck. She approached him and dragged him out of the party room. She confronted him of flirting with Chomzy. Groovy tried to explain to her that he had been avoiding the lady but she kept coming to him.

Opera News learnt that Groovy further explained that he did not dance with Chomzy but Beauty refused to believe him. She got pissed and threw her wig and shades at him while he was trying to explain himself. When her fellow housemates tried make her calm, she angrily removed her transmitter and microphone.

Big Brother said she broke two house rules with her actions last night. Hence, she was thereby disqualified from the reality show.

