BbNaija S7: The Buzz breaks streaming record for Most First-Day views on Showmax

This season of the Showmax BBNaija exclusive talk show, The Buzz, has broken last season’s record for the Most First- Day views on Showmax in Nigeria. It is the most popular Showmax Original content after The Real Housewives of Lagos.

Host- ed by Toke Makinwa, it features renowned personalities and BBNaija’s enthusiasts as they discuss and share thoughts on the juiciest moments in the Big Brother House. With nine episodes so far, Makinwa has sat down with top media personalities and content creators such as Gbemi Olateru- Olagbegi, ChiGul, Tosin Ajibade, Pamilerin Adegoke, Nedu, Leo Dasilva, Moet Abebe, Jimi Akingbola, Taymi B, Shoddy, Glory Elijah, and Jay On Air. Makinwa and her guests have discussed the ships in the BBNaija House, the fights, bromance, situationships and all other interesting issues the housemates have been up to. The guests have not held back in giving their opinions on the activities in the house. Busola Tejumola, the Executive Head of Content and West Africa Channels at MultiChoice, said: “The reception for this season of The Buzz has been massive. This new record is a testament to that. I believe BBNaija season 7 is going to get more exciting and the fans are in for a good show.” The Buzz, alongside The Eviction Vodcast, has been in the top 10 mostwatched titles on Showmax in Nigeria since the start of BBNaija season 7.

