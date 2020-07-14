Arts & Entertainments

BBNaija Season 5 winner to get N85m

Multichoice Nigeria, the organisers of Africa’s popular reality TV show, BBNaija, has revealed that the winner of the BBNaija season 5 will walk away with a whopping N85m grand prize!
The organisers disclosed this in a statement ahead of the show’s premiere on Sunday, July 19.
The grand prize which includes a N30m cash prize, makes this season’s winnings the biggest since its debut back in 2006 and highest prize for reality TV show on the continent.
Chief Executive Officer, MultiChoice Nigeria, John Ugbe said: “The fifth season of BBNaija marks a major milestone in the reality TV series. We are making this season significant by not only increasing the winnings, but by also implementing other creative and innovative ways to ensure the show lives up to the premium entertainment especially during the current pandemic.”
The breakdown of the grand prize for BBNaija season five includes: a N30m cash prize; a two-bedroom apartment courtesy Revolution Plus; a top of the range SUV from Nigerian automaker, Innoson Motors; a trip to Dublin courtesy Guinness; home appliances courtesy Scanfrost; a trip to Dubai packaged by Travelbeta; a year’s supply of Indomie noodles, Munch it and Colgate toothpaste; a year’s supply of Pepsi, a branded chiller and a trip to watch the UEFA Champions League finale; and a brand new Oppo mobile smartphone.
Meanwhile, MultiChoice will in the coming days reveal other surprises for viewers and fans of the show.

