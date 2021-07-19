Arts & Entertainments

BBNaija Season 6 kicks off July 24

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

*N90m up for grabs for winner

Edwin Usoboh

Big Brother Naija Season 6, the most watched reality show in the country, will kick off on Saturday, 24 July, 2021.

Announcing this, on Monday, 19 July, 2021, the Chief Customer Officer, MultiChoice Nigeria, Martin Mabutho, said, viewers can expect an exiting show.

“We are excited to be back with BBNaija Season 6, as always, some the new things this season include: the winner price has been raise to N90 million, there will not be SMS voting this year, every vote will take place on the BBNaija app and web.”

The show will last for 72 days, (July 24 – October 7th, 2021).

The official sponsor for BBNaija Season 6 is Abeg.

More details, shortly…

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Arts & Entertainments

Joke Silva: I was shattered the day I discovered I was adopted

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Veteran actress, Joke Silva, says she was shattered when she discovered she was adopted. The 59-year-old, who is the wife of globally renowned actor, Olu Jacobs, spoke when she featured on ‘Public Eye‘, a talk show hosted by Funmi Iyanda. Silva said she found out she was an adopted child when she rummaged through her […]
Arts & Entertainments

ABAYOMI ALVIN: There’s no functioning Guild of Actors in Nollywood

Posted on Author YUSUFF ADEBAYO

From his days as Austin on Funke Akindele’s Jenifa’s Diary to being part of Nollywood’s most significant cinematic offerings, being impressive on screen has turned Abayomi Alvin into the toast of many producers and directors. The young actor who describes himself as a realist shared experiences from his earliest acting days and thoughts about the […]
Arts & Entertainments

My music speaks for love, culture, womanhood POETRIP – Lisa George

Posted on Author Taiwo Jimoh

Talented Abuja based artist Chiamaka Nweke popularly known by stage name; Lisa C. George has expressed great displeasure and sadness concerning the recent cases of rape, domestic abuse and other violence against women in our society. She added that instead of protecting them as our Mothers, Sisters, Children, and Friends, these perpetrators have seared their […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica