BBNaija Season 6 kicks off July 24

*N90m up for grabs for winner

Edwin Usoboh

Big Brother Naija Season 6, the most watched reality show in the country, will kick off on Saturday, 24 July, 2021.

Announcing this, on Monday, 19 July, 2021, the Chief Customer Officer, MultiChoice Nigeria, Martin Mabutho, said, viewers can expect an exiting show.

“We are excited to be back with BBNaija Season 6, as always, some the new things this season include: the winner price has been raise to N90 million, there will not be SMS voting this year, every vote will take place on the BBNaija app and web.”

The show will last for 72 days, (July 24 – October 7th, 2021).

The official sponsor for BBNaija Season 6 is Abeg.

More details, shortly…

