Arts & Entertainments

BBNaija Season 6: Open auditions start Monday

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Edwin Usoboh

Multichoice Nigeria, organisers of Africa’s must watch reality television show, Big Brother Naija, has announced that plans have now been concluded for an open audition call for the Big Brother Naija Season 6 from Monday, May 3 till Sunday, May 16, 2021.
In a statement sent to New Telegraph, interested participants are expected to record a two-minute video of themselves stating why they should be picked to be a housemate in season 6 of BBNaija.
Following this, they are to log on to www.africamagic.tv/BBAudition to fill out the online registration form and upload their videos. The online audition is free and open to interested male and female participants, who are of Nigerian nationality with a valid identity document, and must be 21 years of age by June 1, 2021.
On the start of the auditions for this new season, Chief Executive Officer, MultiChoice Nigeria, John Ugbe said: “We are strengthening our investment in quality content with another season of BBNaija. BBNaija has become one of the most anticipated TV events across Africa and this season promises to be even bigger and more entertaining.”
The popular reality TV show, which makes a return for a sixth season later this year, has already topped previous seasons as MultiChoice Nigeria earlier announced a grand prize of N90 million which is the highest for a reality TV show on the continent.
Headline sponsor of Big Brother Naija season 6 is Abeg and associate sponsor is Patricia.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Arts & Entertainments

Paris Hilton engaged

Posted on Author Yusuff Adebayo

American socialite Paris Hilton is set to walk down the aisle. The billionaire heiress got engaged to Venture capitalist Carter Reum. “I am excited about this next chapter and having such a supportive partner. Our relationship is one of equals. We make each other better people. He was absolutely worth the wait!,” Hilton told Vogue. […]
Arts & Entertainments

Execute looters of public funds, Atuma tells National Assembly

Posted on Author Ifeoma Ononye

A Nigerian arts and entertainment executive based in Canada, Pascal Atuma has advised the National Assembly to consider passing a bill that would execute any public officer who loots public finds by firing squad. Atuma, who is also the CEO Tabic Records limited, VP Tabic Inc Nigeria and Tabic Inc Canada, recommended this through his […]
Arts & Entertainments

Twin sisters marry same man because they can’t live without each other

Posted on Author Yusuff Adebayo

Nigerian twin sisters have both gotten married to the same man because none of them can live without the other. Photos and a video which have gone viral on the internet, captured moment the man traditionally wedded the twin sisters. It was gathered that the twins married same man because none of them can live […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica