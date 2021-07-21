News

BBNaija Season 6 Premieres July 24 with Double Launch Show

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Following the conclusion of the open call auditions in May 2021, all is now set for the premiere of the sixth season of Africa’s biggest reality TV show, Big Brother Naija, this July. For its sixth season, BBNaija will feature a special double launch show on Saturday, 24 July and Sunday, 25 July 2021. Both shows will air from 7pm on DStv channel 198 and GOtv channel 29 with a simulcast on Africa Magic Showcase, Africa Magic Urban and Africa Magic Family.

And for the first time ever, BBNaija fans in the United Kingdom will have access to the live 24/7 show via African online streaming service, Showmax. Speaking on the premiere of the show, Chief Executive Officer of MultiChoice Nigeria, John Ugbe said: “With each season of BBNaija we task ourselves on delivering great content that will take theexcitementanotchhigher and meet the entertainment needs of our customers.

“For this sixth season, we are pulling all the stops to give our customers a show like never seen before from Nigeria with end-toend production best practices under global health and safety standards”. Meanwhile, Multi- Choice also announced that there will be no SMS voting for this season. All voting will be on the Big Brother Naija website and mobile site as well as on the MyDStv and MyGOtv apps.

Our Reporters

