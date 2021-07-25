BBNaija Season 6, Shine Ya Eye, kicks-off

Big Brother Naija season six has officially begun and this year’s season is tagged “Shine Ya Eye”.

The host of the show, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, made this known during the opening ceremony of the BBNaija Season 6.

The organisers of Big Brother Naija Season 6 have said that the N90m (£158,000) grand prize for the reality show is the highest ever in the history of the programme.

Also, the organisers announced that there would be no SMS voting this season as fans will have to vote via the web and on MyDStv and MYGOtv apps. MultiChoice Nigeria earlier revealed that this season would feature two launch shows in one weekend, with the second launch show on Sunday night.

In addition to the double launch shows; MultiChoice Nigeria also revealed that the BBNaija house has been revamped in order to cater better for the housemates and the various activities they will engage in to win the grand prize. The BBNaija house remains an integral part of the show and as such, the house it was revealed is always looked forward to with great anticipation.

Since the return of the BBNaija house to Nigeria in 2019, the multi-purpose facility has gone through several modifications and this season’s happens to be the biggest yet with a brand new mezzanine floor added to the structure!

Speaking on the house upgrade, Chief Executive Officer of MultiChoice Nigeria, John Ugbe said that the BBNaija house is one of the huge investments made in the show every season. He said: “A lot goes into the production of BBNaija.

We ensure that each season we deliver a great show and this includes the look and feel of the house, which is an integral part of the show.

We will continue to maintain a high level of production standard to bring to our customers a show like never before seen from Nigeria.” BBNaija season 6, the ‘Shine Ya Eye’ edition, is, without a doubt, off to a great start.

The second launch show airs today at 7pm on DStv channel 298 and GOtv channel 29. BBNaija is available on DStv Premium, Compact Plus, Compact, Confam and Yanga packages and on GOtv Max and Jolli. Abeg is the headline sponsor of BBNaija season 6 and associate sponsor is Patricia

