BBNaija Season 6: Whitemoney to pay N2.25m tax on prize money

Winner of the Season 6 of the Big Brother Naija reality television, Whitemoney, will pay N2.25million as tax on his prize money, findings by New Telegraph show.

A source said that although Whitemoney won the N90m grand prize, he was not given the entire money but was paid N30million on which he would pay 7.5 per cent tax(N2.25million).

This means that instead of N30million, Whitemoney would actually be taking home N27.75 million.

The source, however, said the N60million balance would eventually be paid to the Reality show star when the organisers of the event close their accounts.

At the grand finale of the show on Sunday, Whitemoney and Liquorose emerged as the top two housemates battling for the N90m grand prize.

Born Hazel Onou, the 29-year-old contestant was one of the fans’ favourites. Fondly known as Whitemoney, the reality TV show star was born on July 6, 1992 and hails from Enugu State where he spent his early days before moving to Lagos.

During the show, Whitemoney had mentioned in several instances that he had it rough growing up.

At a point, he had to sell food with his mother at a young age. The TV star had also mentioned that part of his hustle included commercial photography and fixing generators, among others.

On the show, Whitemoney also won some money. He recently won N1m during the Johnnie Walker contest; and, during the BuyPower contest, he and Liquorose won N500,000 each.

The Lagos Internal Revenue Service (LIRS) had urged the winner of the 2020 edition of the Reality Show, Olamilekan Agbeleshe, popularly known as ‘’Laycon”, who carted home the N85million grand prize, to pay his taxes.

