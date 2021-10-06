News Top Stories

BBNaija Season 6: Whitemoney to pay N2.25m tax on prize money

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem Comment(0)

Winner of the Season 6 of the Big Brother Naija reality television, Whitemoney, will pay N2.25million as tax on his prize money, findings by New Telegraph show.

 

A source said that although Whitemoney won the N90m grand prize, he was not given the entire money but was paid N30million on which he would pay 7.5 per cent tax(N2.25million).

 

This means that instead of N30million, Whitemoney would actually be taking home N27.75 million.

 

The source, however, said the N60million balance would eventually be paid to the Reality show star when the organisers of the event close their accounts.

 

At the grand finale of the show on Sunday, Whitemoney and Liquorose emerged as the top two housemates battling for the N90m grand prize.

 

Born Hazel Onou, the 29-year-old contestant was one of the fans’ favourites. Fondly known as Whitemoney, the reality TV show star was born on July 6, 1992 and hails from Enugu State where he spent his early days before moving to Lagos.

 

During the show, Whitemoney had mentioned in several instances that he had it rough growing up.

 

At a point, he had to sell food with his mother at a young age. The TV star had also mentioned that part of his hustle included commercial photography and fixing generators, among others.

 

On the show, Whitemoney also won some money. He recently won N1m during the Johnnie Walker contest; and, during the BuyPower contest, he and Liquorose won N500,000 each.

 

The Lagos Internal Revenue Service (LIRS) had urged the winner of the 2020 edition of the Reality Show, Olamilekan Agbeleshe, popularly known as ‘’Laycon”, who carted home the N85million grand prize, to pay his taxes.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Jubilation as Senate moves to establish Health Sciences Varsity, ICT institute

Posted on Author Chukwu David

The Senate has passed a bill to establish the Federal University of Health Sciences, Otukpo, Benue State. The upper chamber also passed a bill for the establishment of the Institute of Information and Communication Technology, Suleja. The passage of both bills followed the consideration of two separate reports by the Committees on Health (Secondary and […]
News

S’East Dev Comm to wind up after 10 years

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

…S’East states, ecological fund to fund Commission Philip Nyam, Abuja The South East Development Commission proposed for the South East geopolitical zone may operate for only 10 years. The commission is to be funded by statutory deductions from the monthly allocation to the five South East states and one percent from the Ecological Fund. The […]
News

Wailings, lamentations as church leaders, parents pray for abducted Bethel students

Posted on Author Baba Negedu

It was a sorrowful sight to behold in Kaduna yesterday as parents of the abducted students of Bethel Baptist High School openly cried and lamented the ordeal their children are going through. The parents, who gathered at the school premises at Maraban Rido, accompanied by church leaders and some officials of the Christian Association of […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica