BBNaija Season 7 begins this Saturday

Posted on Author Edwin Usoboh

The seventh season of Big Brother Naija will have a double launch this weekend on Saturday, July 23, and Sunday, July 24 at 7 pm on Africa Magic Showcase, Urban and Family. According to the organizer, fans of the show will love this season because several pre-COVID elements are returning to the game, such as the Ninjas and live studio audience.

BBNaija lovers can also expect a line-up of more engaging tasks, unpredictable twists and Big Brother’s wit. Africa’s biggest reality show organised by MultiChoice Nigeria will begin with the two-part launch weekend before plunging into 72 days of what promises to be dramatic, insightful and downright entertaining content. Viewers should expect to experience talented youngsters, bellyaching laughs, emotional moments and candid advice from Ebuka throughout the season. The headline sponsor of Big Brother Naija season 7 is Pocket by PiggyVest (formerly Abeg), and the associate sponsor is Flutterwave. Viewers can also watch the show via the DStv app on multiple devices at no additional cost. The app is available for download on iOS and Android devices.

Big Brother Naija season 7 will also be available on the African streaming platform, Showmax across Sub- Saharan Africa, the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. DStv Premium customers can enjoy access to Showmax at no extra cost as part of their DStv subscription. DStv Compact Plus and Compact customers can access Showmax for only half the price. DStv customers who would like to opt-out of viewing the show can do so by sending “Smart card number [space] BBOUT” to 30333, while GOtv customers can do the same by sending “IUC Number [space] BBOUT” to 4688.

 

Leave a Reply

