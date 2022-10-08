Arts & Entertainments

BBNaija Season 7: Ekpon Development Union congratulates Phyna

Ekpon community in Igueben Local Government Area of Edo State has congratulated their daughter, Ijeoma Josephine Otabor, also known as Phyna, for winning the 2022 Big Brother Naija Season 7 concluded last Sunday in Lagos. President and Secretary General of the Ekpon Development Union (EDU), Mr. Chuks Edobor and Mr. Smarts Ebhodaghe, respectively, said in a five paragraph congratulatory message to Phyna, that; “by this victory, you have demonstrated the character of proper upbringing by being your real self throughout the show, which majorly endeared you to majority of the voting audience.”

Stressing that from the very day that Phyna entered the Big Brother house, “Ekpon people expressed delight for you to have been chosen from the lot to compete in the show,” stressing that, “in the house, you saw and grabbed the opportunity to break the glass ceiling, and you did break it successfully.

“You have now launched yourself into the golden space of celebrities and put Ekpon on the global pedestal to showcase Esanland as an ambassador.” EDU further said that the victory is just the beginning for the agricultural bio-environmental engineering graduate of Auchi Polytechnic, as she has to “translate it into greater successes in your future endeavours. By so doing, you would be inspiring many to be committed to whatever they set out to do as career choices.” In conclusion, EDU prayed that with the victory, God “will guide and guard you to make good use of this favour He has bestowed on you for the good of mankind.’’

 

