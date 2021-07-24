Arts & Entertainments

BBNaija Shine Ya Eye House is a breathtaking masterpiece!

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Edwin Usoboh

Big Brother Naija, the popular and biggest reality TV show in Africa is officially in it sixth season following a spectacular launch show on Saturday night hosted by Ebuka Obi-Uchendu.

Tagged, Shine Ya Eye promises to surpass previous seasons with more exciting personalities and engaging activities.

MultiChoice Nigeria, organisers of the show, earlier revealed that this season would feature two launch shows in one weekend, with the second launch show on Sunday night. In addition to the double launch shows; MultiChoice Nigeria also revealed that the BBNaija house has been revamped to better cater to the housemates and the various activities they will engage in to win the grand prize.

The BBNaija house remains an integral part of the show and as such, the house reveal is always looked forward to with great anticipation.

Since the return of the BBNaija house to Nigeria in 2019, the multi-purpose facility has gone through several modifications and this season’s happens to the biggest yet with a brand new mezzanine floor added to the structure!

The revamped BBNaija Season 6 house now comes with a mezzanine floor measuring over 200sqm. This is in addition to the original house, which measures about 1800sqm with an additional 250sqm for support building services such as the presenter and artistes’ lounges and an art room where all the props for the arena games are made. This mezzanine floor features a brand new indoor games lounge with a trophy cabinet, a private executive lounge accessible only at specified periods and a royal Head of House room measuring over 50sqm!

Images of these new spaces reveal exquisite interior designs and a great attention to detail. For example, the executive lounge features green tufted upholstery with matching green walls and a wallpaper reminiscent of the rainforest.

The HoH room on the other hand screams ‘opulence’. The Victorian themed room features a gold headboard above the king-sized bed complete with embroidered maroon throw pillows and a vanity table against a wall with gold detailing. The indoor games lounge will be the ultimate fun zone for the housemates with a snooker board, table football and tennis. The games lounge over looks the dinning area with the balcony railing lined with tribal design potted plants.

The design aesthetic in the common areas of the house features bright colors and geometric shapes with accent of African décor pieces in strategic locations. The gold lion statue at the foot of the HoH chair is also worthy of note. The outdoor area also features a redesigned patio with a mural painting and Jacuzzi. All pieces in the house were locally sourced with close to 75 artisans working to bring this season’s theme to life.

The addition of the new floor has ultimately seen an increase in the number of cameras in the house. In BBNaija Pepper Dem edition in 2019 the house was designed to take seven hand-held cameras and 32 que ball cameras. This season now has 14 hand-held cameras and 37 que ball cameras capable of seeing the housemates at all times. The mezzanine floor alone has 11 of those que balls and two hand-held cameras. There are also two times more ambience microphones to capture every conversation in the house.

Speaking on the house upgrade, Chief Executive Officer of MultiChoice Nigeria, John Ugbe said that the BBNaija house is one of the huge investments made in the show every season.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Arts & Entertainments

Enugu, Anambra men should marry Imo girls, lady cries out in viral video

Posted on Author YUSUFF ADEBAYO

A Nigerian lady known as Esther Sky has cried out on social media that especially those from Enugu and Anambra no longer marry from Imo state. She expressed her dissatisfaction in a video she posted on her Instagram page on Thursday. According to the Imo State lady identified as Esther Sky, men are now running […]
Arts & Entertainments

COVID-19: US movie theaters set to reopen

Posted on Author Reporter

  AMC Theatres and other cinema chains will fire up projectors in some major U.S. cities this week, offering lower-priced admission, discounted popcorn and new safety measures to tempt audiences back to the movies despite the pandemic. Theaters will remain closed, however, in some of the biggest movie-going markets including Los Angeles and New York, […]
Arts & Entertainments

After defending actresses’ source of income, Toyin Abraham buys G-Wagon Brabus

Posted on Author EDWIN USOBOH

Nigerian actress, Toyin Abraham, has taken delivery of a new Mercedes-Benz G-wagon Brabus worth millions of naira. Her colleague, Nkechi Blessing, broke the news in an Instagram post. “Worldbest… this one scatter everywhere ooo big big Congratulations to my own woman, I mean the one after my heart @ toyin_abraham Hard work they say pays […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica