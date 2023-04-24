BBNaija Star, Bambam Goes Spiritual On 34th Birthday

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Season 3 housemate, and seasoned actress, Bamike Olawunmi Adenibuyan, better known as Bambam has taken to her social media pages to mark her 34th birthday.



New Telegraph observed that rather than a lengthy post praising herself or recounting her struggles, Bambam chose to go spiritual in celebration of her birthday anniversary.

The mother of two penned a lengthy note expressing gratitude to her creator and quoting Psalm 34:1-22

“I will praise the Lord at all times. I will constantly speak his praises. I will boast only in the Lord; let all who are helpless take heart.

“Come, let us tell of the Lord’s greatness; let us exalt his name together. I prayed to the Lord, and he answered me. He freed me from all my fears.

“Those who look to him for help will be radiant with joy; no shadow of shame will darken their faces. In my desperation, I prayed, and the Lord listened; he saved me from all my troubles.

“For the angel of the Lord is a guard; he surrounds and defends all who fear him. Taste and see that the Lord is good. Oh, the joys of those who game refuge in him!

“Fear the Lord, you is godly people, for those who fear him will have all they need. Eve strong young lions sometimes go hungry, but those who trust in the Lord will lack no good thing.

“Come, my children, and listen to me, and I will teach you to dear the Lord. Does anyone want to live a life that is long and prosperous? Then keep your tongue from speaking evil and do good.

“Search for peace, and work to maintain it. The eyes of the Lord watch over those who do right; his ears are open to their circles for help…….”, a part of her post reads.