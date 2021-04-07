Sports

BBNaija star storms Edo for Team Rivers

Big Brother Naija Peper Dem gang runner up, Mike Edwards, is one of the stars of the ongoing National Sports Festival in Benin, Edo State, as he will be competing in the men’s High Jump for Team Rivers.

 

Speaking with our correspondent, the Permanent Secretary Ministry of Sports, Honor Sirawoo, who said the state was ready to go all the way to the title revealed that it was a coup for the state as they were able to secure the services of the 2018 winner of the event.

 

“Edwards will be the face of Rivers State at this year’s festival,” he said.
“He will be competing for our state and we are expecting him to defend his title won in 2018 during the last festival in Abuja.”

