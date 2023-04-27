Arts & Entertainments

BBNaija: TBoss Tells Men To Be Wealthy Before Calling Women Gold Digger

Former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate, Tokunbo Idowu also known as TBoss has rebuked broke men who refer to women as gold diggers.

Taking to her Instastory, the reality TV star counsel men who do such to work hard and acquire wealth before branding women gold diggers.

The 38-year-old light-skinned diva further stated that those who mock women and tag them as gold diggers do not have anything apart from their “ridiculous pout” and beauty app that they used to bleach their pictures and post on social media.

She wrote, “Before you come out and claim that a woman is a gold digger please make sure that you even have the gold for anyone to dig for, to begin with.”

According to her, real men are not like that.

 

