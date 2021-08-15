Body & Soul

BBNaija: Team Jolli and Premium get N1.5m each after winning task

Posted on

Members of Team Jolli at the ongoing BBNaija reality TV show have received the sum of N1.5 million to share among themselves for winning their puzzle task.

 

The team which includes Liquorose, Emmanuel, Yousef, Arin, and Maria clinched the prize.

Biggie, the instructive voice behind the show, had engaged housemates in a challenge, themed SuperSport Unbeatable Football task. The task, according to Biggie, was in two parts. In the first one, housemates were given a jigsaw puzzle to solve, while in the second one, they were required to paint.

 

To perform the task, the housemates were divided into four groups which include Team Premium, Team Compact, Team Max, and Team Jolli. At the end of the first task, which spanned nearly 60 minutes, Team Jolli finished first.

 

In the second task which involves painting, the groups were asked to produce an artwork to match the theme “unbeatable” and then select a representative to interpret the art.

 

Team Premium won the task and its members — which include Nini, Cross, Michael, Saga, Angel, Kayvee — also received the sum of N1.5 million to share among themselves.

 

The show is currently in its third week with the eventual winner billed to snag the N90 million grand prize

