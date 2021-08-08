Arts & Entertainments

BBNaija: Three evicted as four housemates are added to ‘Shine Ya Eye’ season

Edwin Usoboh

Yerins, Niyi, and Beatrice, two male participants and one female respectively, have been evicted from the first eviction show at BBNaija ‘Shine Ya Eye’ edition.

The show started with 11 men on July 24 — ahead of day two when 11 ladies joined, making up 22 housemates.

Meanwhile, the most watch reality show is getting more interesting as four new housemates were ushered into the show.

The four new housemates identified as Michael, Kayvee, JMK, and Queen.

This brings the total number of participants on the ‘Shine Ya Eye’ edition to 23 as of August 8.

The BBNaija 2021 season is the sixth of its kind. It will run for 72 days — from July 24 to October 3, 2021.

A grand prize of N90 million, which is the highest in the show’s history, will be handed out to the ultimate winner.

The sum of N30 million will be the cash prize while N60 million will cover travel and other gifts.

Housemates are expected to entertain fans of the show while engaging themselves in a fierce tussle for the prize.

