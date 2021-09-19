Arts & Entertainments

BBNaija: White Money, Saskay, others up for possible eviction

Posted on Author Edwin Usoboh Comment(0)

…as Emmanuel wins HoH, picks Liquorose as deputy

A new twist was introduced into the eviction nominations by Biggie as White Money, Liquorose, Saga, Saskay, Jackie B, Jaypaul and Queen were nominated for possible eviction on Sunday.

Against the norm, the nominations for eviction came before the Head of House (HoH) challenge on Monday evening.

Housemates were called into the Diary Room one after the other by Big Brother to nominate two of their fellow housemates for eviction and in line with the usual practice on the Big Brother Naija reality TV show; seven contestants were nominated for possible eviction.

He also announced that should any of the nominated housemates win the HoH challenge then he or she would be able to save himself or herself from eviction.

But only one of the seven housemates, Liquorose, was able to save herself from eviction by virtue of being appointed as deputy HoH by Emmanuel, who emerged as the new HoH.

The 24-year-old model achieved the feat after snagging a total of 26 points during a keenly contested dice game.

To clinch the HoH title, housemates were asked to play the dice game. To start the game, housemates had to roll a ‘6’ to which many of them rolled easily except the likes of Saga.

Pere came second in the HoH game and as such was awarded the veto power, meaning he is saved from Sunday’s eviction. He then nominated Queen for eviction.

Emmanuel and Liquorose, deputy HoH, get to enjoy the head HoH apartment for the rest of the week.

The winner of this year’s edition of the show is expected to win a grand prize of N90 million — it’s highest ever.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Arts & Entertainments

Many actresses have illegitimate children for their husbands, says Maduagwu

Posted on Author Edwin Usoboh

Popular Nigerian filmmaker, Uche Maduagwu, known for his controversial take on issues, recently set his sights on Nollywood actresses and their marriages. According to Maduagwu, a number of Nigerian actresses’ marriages would be destroyed if DNA test is done on their children. He said that a number of them will run and abandon their marriages […]
Arts & Entertainments

Jobaa signs record deal with U.K based label JustJoJo Entertainment, releases new single

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Aina Oluwajoba Emmanuel professionally known as Jobaa has just signed a juicy record deal with renowned U.K based record label, JustJoJo Entertainment. Jobaa is a 20-year-old contemporary Afro-pop recording and performing artiste from Ekiti State in Nigeria. The Lagos and London based artiste developed a keen interest in music at an early age and started […]
Arts & Entertainments

Nigeria Idol: Top 9 contestants emerge

Posted on Author Edwin Usoboh

Two of the contestants of the Nigerian Idol competition, Faith Mac and Dotun, were last Sunday evicted from the show, after scoring the least votes in the first round of public voting. Last week’s performances had the surviving contestants perform covers of songs composed by their music idols, while the judges – Seyi Shay, DJ […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica