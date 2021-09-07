BBNaija: White Money, Saskay, others up for possible eviction

…as Emmanuel wins HoH, picks Liguorose as deputy

A new twist was introduced into the eviction nominations by Biggie as White Money, Liquorose, Saga, Saskay, Jackie B, Jaypaul and Queen were nominated for possible eviction on Sunday.

Against the norm, the nominations for eviction came before the Head of House challenge on Monday evening.

Housemates were called into the Diary Room one after the other by Big Brother to nominate two of their fellow housemates for eviction and in line with the usual practice on the Big Brother Naija reality TV show, seven contestants were nominated for possible eviction.

He also announced that should any of the nominated housemates win the Head of House challenge then he or she would be able to save himself or herself from eviction.

But only one of the seven housemates, Liquorose, was able to save herself from eviction by virtue of being appointed as deputy Head of House by Emmanuel, who emerged the new Head of House.

The 24-year-old model achieved the feat after snagging a total of 26 points during a keenly contested dice game.

To clinch the HoH title, Housemates were asked to play the dice game. To start the game, Housemates had to roll a ‘6’ to which many of them rolled easily except for the likes of Saga.

Pere came second in the HoH game and as such was awarded the veto power, meaning he is saved from Sunday’s eviction. He then nominated Queen for eviction.

Emmanuel and Liquorose, deputy HoH, get to enjoy the head HoH apartment for the rest of the week.

The winner of this year’s edition of the show is expected to win a grand prize of N90 million — its highest ever.

