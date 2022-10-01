Arts & Entertainments

BBNaija: Who emerges Level Up winner tomorrow?

Posted on Author MUTIAT LAWORE Comments Off on BBNaija: Who emerges Level Up winner tomorrow?

….as Adekunle, Chomzy, Bryann win big in tasks

As the curtail falls on the seventh edition of the Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Level Up TV reality show, the question on every lip is who emerges winner tomorrow, with Bryann, Bella, Phyna, Chichi, Daniella, Adekunle and others battling for the ultimate prize of N100 million, worth N50M cash, Innoson G5T Jeep, trip to Dubai for two among other consolidation prizes).

This is as Adekunle, Chomzy, Bryann, Hermes and Dotun emerged as top winners in the various tasks accumulated in different categories. As of last week, Adekunle tops the list with N7, 760, 00 followed by Chomzy with N7,750,000; Bryann, N5,350,000; Hermes, N5, 100,00 and Dotun, N4, 850,00 respectively. It is, however, pertinent to note that Rachael and Chizzy, who are riders in Biggies’ House, made it to the final of the show but can’t win the prize money.

 

