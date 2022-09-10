BBNaija: Who leaves Biggie’s house tomorrow?

As the competition gets intense in the Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) season 7, tomorrow will determine the fate of six eligible housemates who are up for possible eviction with at least two leaving the house. For this week, Bryann, Doyin, Elowag, Phyna, Chomzy, and Bella are up for possible eviction. Big Brother (Biggie) also made a call for his riders Chizzy and Rachel to join the list even though fans know that the riders will stay on till the show’s finale.

However, this week, Hermes won the Head of House (HoH) game for the second time this season and chose Allysyn as his HoH roommate. As a companion to the HoH, she will receive unlimited access to the Head of House bedroom but no immunity against nominations.

