BBNaija – Why I Don’t Check My Boyfriend’s Phone – Doyin

Ex-Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) housemate, Doyinsola Anuoluwapo David, also known as Doyin has revealed why she doesn’t go through her boyfriend’s phone.

The reality star said she doesn’t disturb herself about monitoring her partner anymore because she has been through a lot.

She disclosed this in the recent episode of her podcast, Doyin’s Corner which featured Beauty Tukura and Modella.

Modella also added that, she doesn’t check her boyfriend’s mobile phone too because she doesn’t want to develop high blood pressure.

Beauty on her part said she used to but no longer checks her man’s phone because she doesn’t care much about her relationship anymore.

She explained that she is now busy with other stuff and doesn’t have the time to monitor a man.

Doyin added that trust issues lessen with maturity.