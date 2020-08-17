BBNaija: Why I don’t want to talk to Erica again – Laycon

…as Kaisha evicted from house

Big Brother Naija, BBNaija housemate, Laycon, has finalized his decision towards Erica.

Laycon had been finding it difficult to move on after his love interest, Erica chose Kiddwaya over him.

He asked Erica to keep a distance. However, it has not been easy for him as housemates have several times caught him staring at her and Kiddwaya.

On Sunday morning, he asked Wathoni and Brighto during a conversation to advise him on what to do since they noticed he unconsciously stares at them.

Laycon responding said he does not want to talk to Erica again; that way, he would forget about her and move on easily.

“I don’t want to talk to Erica again in this house. This way, I forget her.

“If I don’t talk to her, the feelings would go. I don’t want to be friends with her now but maybe later outside the house.”

Wathoni on the other hand advised Laycon not to stop talking to Erica because it is almost impossible to avoid anyone in the BBNaija house.

Meanwhile, Aisha Umaru, Big Brother Naija Lockdown housemate, has been evicted from the 2020 edition.

Four housemates: TrickyTee, Kaisha, Wathony and Neo scored the least votes from fans this week.

As has been the season’s style, housemates were called to decide who would be evicted out of the four housemates with the lowest votes.

At the end of votes, Kaisha got the highest nomination from housemates.

This leaves 15 housemates to battle for N85 million in the next seven weeks.

