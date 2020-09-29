BBNaija win: LIRS reminds Laycon to pay his tax

The Lagos Internal Revenue Service has urged the winner of the 2020 edition of the Big Brother Nigeria reality TV show, Olamilekan ‘Laycon’ Agbeleshe, to pay his tax.

The agency made this known in a tweet to congratulate and commend Laycon for the achievement.

“Congratulations @itsLaycon winner @BBNaija Lockdown edition. More wins!! We look forward to seeing you in Y2021 as you #payyourtax,” it tweeted.

Laycon, 26, emerged the winner of the 2020 edition of the Big Brother Naija reality TV show, which officially came to an end on Sunday, after 71 days of live entertainment.

Laycon got 60 per cent of the total votes cast by viewers to beat fellow housemate, Dorathy Bachor, who got about 21.65 per cent of the votes.

Both contestants were among the five finalists, including Nengi, Neo and Vee, that made it to the grand finale of the show, out of a total of 20 housemates.

For winning the show, Laycon got N30 million in cash. He will also receive various gifts and incentives valued at N55 million. They include an all-expense-paid trip to Dubai for two, a two-bedroom apartment, a Sport Utility Vehicle from Innoson Motors, a Scanfrost electronic makeover, one year supply of Pepsi Cola, one year supply of Munch It and Indomie noodles and VIP tickets to watch the European Champions League final.

