BBNaija winner, Laycon, become GOtv brand ambassador

Posted on Author EDWIN USOBOH

BBNaija Lockdown edition winner, Olamilekan Agbeleshe popularly known as Laycon, has been unveiled as GOtv Nigeria latest brand ambassador at an event to launch Multi- Choice’s festive season campaign.

The pop culture sensation who captivated hearts during his time in the BBNaija house and gained a huge fan base will star in the brand’s festive campaign as well kick-off a GOtv city tour starting this November in Abeokuta, Enugu, Uyo, Abuja and Lagos. According to Chief Customer Officer of MultiChoice Nigeria, Martin Mabutho, the decision to enlist Laycon as one of the faces for the brand was a perfect choice as both Laycon and GOtv are synonymous with creativity, passion and the ability to connect with audiences both young and old.

“Laycon’s rise to fame on the platform of the hugely popular BBNaija reality TV show is one story that will never get old. His talent fuelled by passion made him highly relatable and endeared him to many. We are excited to have him onboard and we look forward to a mutually rewarding experience,” said Mabutho.

In his response, a visibly elated Laycon said: “I am excited to join the GOtv Nigeria family. This is a good one for me and I feel honoured to be a part of this leading pay TV entertainment brand. GOtv is about quality entertainment and that is something that resonates with my brand as a creative. I look forward to showcasing the amazing campaign we’ve worked on together!”

