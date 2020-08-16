BBnaija winner, Mercy Eke indirectly calls fans that voted her ‘jobless’

Big Brother Naija, Pepper Dem winner, Mercy Eke, in a video, which has gone viral on social media, scolded fans and followers for asking her to support some housemates in the current edition of the reality show. In the video, she stated that she is too busy to sit down and watch TV unlike some jobless youth.

And that no one has the right to force any housemate on her. Last year, millions of young Nigerians spent money on internet data and not less that N30 on each voting message.

More so, top celebrities Like Mercy Aigbe, Toyin Lawani and a few others, also took to their social media handles to campaign for Mercy to win the Big Brother pepper Dem gang edition. Eke won the edition, going home with a whooping sum of N60m.

Few months down the line with several enforcements she bagged, she has no time to support housemates facing the same predicament she witnessed in the house.

Her outburst in that video which has been referred to as a typical example of ‘biting the finger that fed you’ is also indirectly referring to fans who voted her as jobless.

An enraged fan, Kobi Mbonu, who regrets voting for Mercy because of her comments told his fellow BBNaija lovers that Mercy Eke’s indifference should be an eye opener about focusing on better things than building personalities with their votes.

“Auntie Mercy said that all of you that watched and voted her are jobless people. Including your N30.

Shame on you jobless people. If you were busy with your lives, this bird will not insult the hell out of you guys,” he said.

