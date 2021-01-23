Arts & Entertainments

BBNaija's Alex: I'm open to having kids through artificial insemination

Former housemate of Nigeria’s most popular reality TV show Big Brother Naija, Alex has revealed that she would resort to artificial insemination if she doesn’t find love. The reality TV star who shared a video of a conversation she had with her friends on Snapchat, also disclosed that she can’t marry a short man. “The last I was in a relationship was in 2018,” she said. The conversation goes further with a friend appealing to the reality TV star to give love a chance.

“But he has to be tall,” she replied. “Love will find me and I’m not even looking for it. Lemme just go and do artificial insemination and have my children and just know that I did not marry,” she added. Alex was one of the popular housemates from the third season of Big Brother Naija.

The multi-talented media personality came third in that season. She has since been linked with fellow housemate, Tobi Bakre at some points. Alex has after the show gone ahead to dabble in different things including including modelling, acting and content creation.

